Man receives minimum sentence on federal carjacking, firearms charges

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who led police on a wild chase across town is headed to prison but not for as long as prosecutors hoped.

Donovan Young was 21 in November of 2018 when he used an A-K style rifle to steal a man’s car at the Smith’s on Yale and Coal. He led police through neighborhoods, even back yards, before crashing in the South Valley.

Last year he pleaded guilty to federal carjacking and gun charges. Prosecutors were pushing for a 15-year sentence but a federal judge gave him seven years, the minimum sentence available.

