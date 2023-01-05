ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a December murder is the same man who was accused of exposing himself to girls selling lemonade more than three and a half years ago.

Albuquerque police arrested 32-year-old Matthew Stevens after they said he stabbed Randy Heider during a fight on December 23 at an extended stay hotel near Menaul and University.

Stevens claimed he stabbed Heider in self-defense after Heider hit him with a crowbar, but a woman there told detectives that Stevens was the aggressor. Police stated Stevens never called for law enforcement and did not know what happened with the knife.

Court records show Stevens pleaded no contest to a 2019 incident where he was accused of walking up to girls at a lemonade stand, touching two of them, and then pulling out his genitals.

He received a three-year sentence in that case and was ordered to register as a sex offender.