ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say was caught on camera crashing a stolen SUV into another car gave his plea in court Friday. Police say John Bearden Jr. was driving over the speed limit and ignored a stop sign before hitting the vehicle.

David Pizzaro, 43, and his 10-year-old daughter Penny were inside the other vehicle and both ended up in critical condition.

Friday Bearden Jr. plead not guilty. Bearden Jr. is facing charges including fleeing the scene of a crash stealing a car, and two counts of great bodily harm by motor vehicle.