ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in a deadly carjacking has pleaded not guilty. He is facing second-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Felix Vigil was in court on Friday morning. He’s accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Karl Jurisson in order to steal the man’s Prius back in June of 2021.

Some of the crime was caught on video.

Albuquerque police said Vigil and John Kasi were cruising around in a borrowed car when they came across Jusisson’s Prius. Kasi allegedly told police Vigil was behind the murder.

Vigil will stay behind bars until trial.