ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in a deadly carjacking has pleaded not guilty. He is facing second-degree murder and armed robbery charges.
Felix Vigil was in court on Friday morning. He’s accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Karl Jurisson in order to steal the man’s Prius back in June of 2021.
Some of the crime was caught on video.
Story continues below:
Albuquerque police said Vigil and John Kasi were cruising around in a borrowed car when they came across Jusisson’s Prius. Kasi allegedly told police Vigil was behind the murder.
Vigil will stay behind bars until trial.