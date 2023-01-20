ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged in a deadly carjacking has pleaded not guilty. He is facing second-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

Felix Vigil was in court on Friday morning. He’s accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Karl Jurisson in order to steal the man’s Prius back in June of 2021.

Some of the crime was caught on video.

Story continues below:

Albuquerque police said Vigil and John Kasi were cruising around in a borrowed car when they came across Jusisson’s Prius. Kasi allegedly told police Vigil was behind the murder.

Vigil will stay behind bars until trial.