ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – John Bearden Jr., the man accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide by DWI. Bearden Jr. is accused of stealing a state SUV and hitting another vehicle with 43-year-old David Pizzaro and his 10-year-old daughter Penny inside.

Penny died from her injuries weeks after the crash and Pizarro was hospitalized due to his injuries. Bearden is also facing charges of auto theft and aggravated DWI. He will remain in detention until his trial.