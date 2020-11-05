Man pleads no contest to business break-ins using stolen trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has pleaded no contest to using stolen trucks to break into two Albuquerque businesses. Earlier this year, police say Leroy Martinez and another man took four trucks from an electrical business near Candelaria and Girard and crashed them into a jewelry and gun shop. Under a plea deal, four of the charges against Martinez were dropped. He’s expected to be sentenced in 60 days.

