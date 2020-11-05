Man pleads no contest to business break-ins using stolen trucks

Two storm systems move in this weekend bringing rain, snow and wind to parts of New Mexico through early next week.

Warm weather will continue Friday across New Mexico, but an increase in moisture ahead of this weekend's storms will bring an increase in cloud cover across New Mexico by the afternoon. The first of two storm systems will move into western New Mexico by early Saturday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will spread into central and northern New Mexico by Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will be possible across mountain peaks in northern New Mexico and especially the San Juan Mountains in Colorado. Strong winds will develop Saturday afternoon across all of the state with wind gusts over 50 mph possible. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico Saturday night, but most of the precipitation with this first storm will end by late Sunday morning.