ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was charged with a shooting that left one person paralyzed. He pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

In 2020, deputies said then-18-year-old Sean Scaggs opened fire on a home off Isleta in the South Valley.

One person was shot in the leg, and another was shot in the spine, paralyzing them from the waist down.

Skaggs pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated battery, facing up to four years in prison. He will be sentenced in the next six weeks.