ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who is accused of robbing 20 businesses back in 2019 pleaded guilty to two of those offenses.

The offenses that Mathis Laau pleaded guilty to took place on Halloween of 2019. Laau reportedly entered Motel 6 in northeast Albuquerque, pointed his gun at a clerk, and demanded money.

The second offense happened later that night when he entered a Circle K and demanded money and cigarettes.

Laau and Jasmine Montoya are accused of robbing 20 businesses. Police were able to identify the duo with surveillance video after they were seen using a distinctive silver and purple gun.

A U.S. attorney charged Laau with two counts of federal robbery. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.