ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender admitted to exposing himself to children at a local preschool.

Back in October, 27-year-old Jacob Segura was shirtless when he dropped his pants outside the playground fence of Escuela Del Sol Montessori School. Thursday, he pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent exposure, a felony.

He will have to register as a sex offender for the next ten years and serve 18 months probation.