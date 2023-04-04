ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Applegate, the man charged with killing another driver in 2019, pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Applegate pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and reckless driving. Under the plea agreement, he faces a maximum of four years behind bars.

One month prior to the incident, Applegate was arrested for DWI. Police say in this case he hit another car near McMahon and Unser. The driver in the other vehicle died on scene.