ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elijah Amos pleaded guilty to second degree murder and armed robbery Friday. This comes four and a half years after he shot and killed Isaac Candelaria at a bus stop near Central and Rio Grande in Albuquerque.

Related Coverage:

In 2019, Amos shot and killed Candelaria while attempting to steal his bicycle. Amos initially got away, prompting a massive manhunt. The case went unsolved until a tip led authorities to Amos in the fall of 2020. Amos’ sentencing is set for August 2. He faces up to 20 years in prison with a possible five years of probation.