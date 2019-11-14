Man pleads guilty for role in Albuquerque crime spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man arrested last year for a series of crimes across the city has accepted a plea deal.

Matthew Delena pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the incidents in August and September 2018. Delena and three others are connected to drug-related shootings that killed one man and left a second paralyzed.

Delena’s agreement means he will serve 17 years in prison in exchange for testifying against others charged in the case.