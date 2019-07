ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot an Albuquerque driver the face in February, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Felix Villanueva admits he opened fire during a road rage incident near Jefferson and Cutler. In court he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Villanueva is facing up to nine years in jail and will be sentenced this fall. Court records show he has a history of violent crimes in the metro dating back to 2016.