ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after authorities accused him of attacking a mailman. Now, the trial is underway for the crime.

A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when he’s tried for attacking a mailman. It shows moments after the supposed attack.

Gallegos is also accused of running from the police when officers saw him walking around a neighborhood. He reportedly tried to break into a nearby home. One of the officers fired off his bean bag gun to stop him, and Gallegos eventually surrendered.

Gallegos is being tried for assault of a federal employee, which means he faces a minimum of eight years in prison.