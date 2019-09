ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help tracking down a man they say tried to rob a bank at the drive-thru window.

It happened this morning at the Wells Fargo near Fourth and Candelaria. Surveillance pictures of the man show him walking up to the window and demanding money. He ended up leaving empty-handed.

He was last seen walking along Fifth street in Northwest Albuquerque. If you know who he is, you are asked to call police.