ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will soon be one step closer to setting a new pickleball world record. Saturday, Albuquerque hosted retired pilot Dean Matt as he continues his pursuit of playing 48 pickleball games in 48 states, in 48 days or less.

“Well, it’s marrying my love of flying, I’ve been flying since high school and my newfound love is pickleball, which I’ve been playing for over a year,” Matt says. “So it seems logical to kind of do this and to get out to the community like Albuquerque. These stories are being told all over the U.S.”

Right now, he has already visited 11 states including New Mexico. Up next is Arizona.