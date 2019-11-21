Man looks to acquire land overrun by homeless, build offices

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The U.S. Postal Service could give a plot of land to a neighbor so he can build on the area that’s become a homeless hangout.

Ed Anlian even put up a fence to try to keep the homeless off the dirt lot north of the post office off Carlisle and Menaul. He’s now working on a more permanent solution, but has to acquire the land from Uncle Sam first.

“There’s a big homeless issue along Menaul Boulevard through there,” Anlian explained. “We have fenced it and that’s worked, but it’s broken down and people move in.”

He has higher hopes for the space where he wants to build an office warehouse, but those plans were delayed when he learned that the section of land he thought was his is actually part of the neighboring post office.

Now, he’s asking the city’s planning department for a lot line adjustment for the plot, for which he said he’s already paying property taxes.

“It’s to correct an error that was done on a survey about 25 years ago,” he stated. “Our goal is just to correct the property line just to give us an additional 20 feet to the northern boundary.”

In the application, the USPS. even addresses the “haven for undesirable activities.” They’re willing to give up the land so Anlian can build there and help turn the area around.

“It’ll have tenants to help keep an eye on it and just have activity that’ll make it a better area,” Anlian said. “It’ll bring a lot of positive energy into the neighborhood that needs a little bit of a boost right now.”

There is no word on when the city could make a decision on the property transfer, but Anlian hopes to start construction in the spring.

The application does not say what that plot of land is worth.