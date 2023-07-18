ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man allegedly left his own wallet behind at the scene of a robbery. Now, he is expected to serve federal prison time.

Deven Nieto took a plea deal this week on charges tied to two 2021 Albuquerque robberies.

Federal investigators said he held up a Subway on Eubank with an AR-15 and then robbed a Twisters on Coors, dropping his wallet in a parking lot before taking off.

According to the plea agreement, Nieto faces anywhere between seven years up to life in prison.