ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When state police chased down a speeder earlier this month, they didn’t know the driver was in his grandpa’s stolen SUV and that grandpa was also chasing him down.

The end of a chase, the beginning of confusion for state police officers in Albuquerque two weeks ago. About 15 minutes earlier, an officer spotted Tyvon Leno speeding down I-40 toward Albuquerque near Nine Mile Hill. It took the officer six minutes to catch up to the 23-year-old.

Leno then uses the turn lanes to loop around traffic and cross Central, speeds through reds at Tower and Sage, and eventually hooks a left into a neighborhood where a supervisor tried to ram the Chevy Tahoe. That officer ended up losing the battle and wound up on the sidewalk.

A couple of minutes later Leno finally ran out of luck. Then his grandfather showed up and described how he’d been chasing his grandson from the Acoma Pueblo, then grandpa showed he meant business.

“Do you want to report this stolen?” asked the officer.

“He just took it. I didn’t know that he was going to take it. I don’t know if–” said his grandpa.

“Taking without asking is stealing,” the officer said.

“Okay, might as well. Yeah,” the grandpa said.

Leno is charged for the car theft and the chase. His criminal record also shows a domestic violence arrest last year. That was dismissed when the accuser refused to cooperate.