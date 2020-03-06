Man known coast to coast for running from police, evades Albuquerque officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just when Albuquerque police learned a driver they pulled over was a wanted man, he gave them the slip. They shouldn’t feel too bad, he has a history of doing this around the country.

Back in January, an officer pulled over 51-year-old Sean Bell on Central near Carlisle, because she thought he was driving a stolen car. Turns out the car wasn’t stolen, the officer had typed in the wrong plate number but she would soon realize the driver wasn’t exactly an upstanding citizen. Bell initially gave police a fake name.

Once Albuquerque police figured out who he really was by punching in the license plate correctly, they uncovered his dark past. “It’s an extraditable felony out of California. He fled the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm to a 70-year-old. He led police on a chase in California in 2013”, an officer said.

But by the time the officers put it all together, he was gone. Bell also led police on a chase in Massachusetts. He also has a couple of arrests for stalking in California.