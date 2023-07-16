ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have charged a man with a Sunday morning murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Chase Cuffie was hiding in a patio storage room at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when she and two of her friends went outside to her patio.

Cuffie is accused of coming out of that storage closet, threatening the group, and then shooting one of her friends when he ran.

Cuffie’s ex-girlfriend said he had been stalking her, and a protection order had recently expired.

Cuffie has been charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault.