Man killed in South Valley shooting was an Army specialist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The young man killed in a South Valley shooting was an Army specialist.

Deputies say 20-year-old Isaiah Villanueva was killed after a fight broke out at a get together at a home near Rio Bravo and Second Street. Two others were shot and injured.

Family says Villanueva was part of the 352nd Quartermaster Battalion, and loved the outdoors, football, and animals. Two 17-year-olds, Angel Grado and Timothy Malek, are charged with his murder.

Tuesday, Malek appeared in metro court, however, state is asking that he remain locked up pending trial, so he’ll stay behind bars until that hearing in district court.

