ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An officer-involved shooting on Saturday killed one person. He has been identified.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), officers were dispatched around 3:24 p.m. to check on a person parked outside of a business near 98th Street and Central Avenue. The man was found unconscious in a vehicle. He was identified as Mark Peter, 41.

APD stated Peter had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. They made contact, and he allegedly fled in the vehicle by driving across the street to a strip mall. They claimed he exited his vehicle, and a foot chase ensued.

Officials reported Peter said he had a weapon and ran inside a store. An officer-involved shooting happened at this time. Police didn’t specify if one or more officers fired their weapons.

Peter was struck multiple times and died at the scene. No shoppers, officers, or bystanders were hurt, APD said.