Man killed by police gets new memorial

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A roadside memorial on the westside is not only meant to honor a man who was killed nearby but also help people who are struggling. Dominic Smith, 30, was killed by Albuquerque police in 2009 after they say he held up a Walgreens to steal prescription drugs.

For the past 11 years, his family and friends have maintained a descanso at Coors and Sequoia. Now, they have unveiled a revamped memorial on the same spot which will be stocked with resources for people struggling with substance abuse and behavioral health issues. “He was a loving person, he liked helping people, especially the homeless. I know this is what he wanted,” said his mother, Margaret Saiz.

A group gathered Thursday at the memorial to protest killings at the hands of police. Those behind the new memorial say they were inspired to create it, in light of the renewed push across the country for police accountability.

