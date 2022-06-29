ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St.

According to police, April 18, 2109 just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex after someone called 911 claiming they were being robbed at gunpoint, and had been blindfolded and told to hang up the phone. When officers arrived they found Detwiler, who matched the suspect’s description.

Police say officers tried to talk to Detwiler, who told them they’re going to have to shoot. At that point, video shows Detwiler reach for something in his pants, then pull out a gun and shoot at officers four times until his gun malfunctioned. Officers fired back, striking Detwiler. His legs are now paralyzed from the shooting.

Wednesday in court, Detwiler pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. Under the agreement he could face two years behind bars, but attorneys from both sides are considering allowing the time he’s served on house arrest since the incident to supplement the incarceration time. Detwiler is set to be sentenced in three weeks.