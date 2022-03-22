ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man involved in a robbery scheme that ended in murder will not remain behind bars until trial. Adrian Avila and Anna Dukes are accused of luring a man through social media and kidnapping him last February.
Police say Dukes lured a man through social media. APD believes Dukes, along with Avila and two other suspects, held him at gunpoint–demanding cash, jewelry and a gun. They allegedly drove to his home and when they arrived, his brother, 24-year-old Elias Otero, came out of the house and threatened to shoot the suspects. Police say Avila then shot and killed Otero.
The state filed a pre-trial detention motion, saying he is a danger to the community. Judge Stan Whitaker ruled against the state, allowing Avila to be released only if a GPS monitor is available. Avila is also facing other charges for his involvement in an August 2020 murder.