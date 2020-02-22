Man involved in apartment fire wanted for child rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the people involved in an apartment fire on Friday morning turned out to be wanted for child rape.

Officers were called around 7:00 a.m. to the La Vida Nueva Apartments near Yale and Cesar Chavez for reports that people were fighting and someone had set a fire inside one of the units. Officers and firefighters found two people inside and one of them was Robert Serrano.

In 2017 Serrano was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl in Santa Fe and was supposed to go to trial last month. Instead, he was a no-show for two court dates and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is now back behind bars.

