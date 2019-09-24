Man in wheelchair arrested after allegedly pulling gun on driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tense situation in downtown Albuquerque prompted a big police response.

It involved a man in a wheelchair and a driver. Witnesses say the man who lives in the area, was trying to cross the street at Second and Silver when a driver bumped him and his wheelchair.

They say it’s not clear if it was intentional or accidental, but the man in the wheelchair suddenly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver and threatened him.

It got so intense, someone called police. Witnesses say when officers arrived the man did cooperate, but police did handcuff him.

Neighbors were quick to defend the man, who they say is a veteran.