Suspect in officer-involved shooting to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The man at the center of a police shooting returned to the courtroom Wednesday. New Mexico State Police say they spotted Jesus Arenivar when he ran a stop sign in a stolen car near Old Coors Road and Central Avenue last week.

When an officer tried to stop him, he took off. Officers say at one point, he made a U-turn, driving towards the officer, who then fired a shot, hitting Arenivar in the shoulder.

Sunday, the State asked a metro court judge to hold Arenivar until trial, saying he was a danger to the public. Wednesday, District Court Judge Daniel Ramczyk agreed and ordered him to be held until trial.

