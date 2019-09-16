Man in jail for sending nudes of ex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after allegedly sending nude photos of a woman who dumped him.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Anthony Sandy met a woman from Farmington online, which led to a three month relationship. After she broke things off with Sandy, he threatened to send out nude photos of her if she didn’t respond to his messages.

Police say Sandy then sent out the images to her friends and family. Sandy was arrested and now faces charges including extortion, voyeurism, and stalking.