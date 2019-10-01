Man in custody following SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An hours-long SWAT situation that left neighbors on lockdown in southeast Albuquerque is over.

Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call early Tuesday morning. A woman told officers at the scene that her boyfriend, identified as Justin Williams, hit her in the face with a handgun at her home near Yale and Coal and then pointed the gun at another woman who tried to intervene.

Police later found Williams at this apartment near Louisiana and Gibson. Authorities say he refused to come out of the apartment so SWAT responded.

Officers say Williams eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

