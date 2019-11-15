Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man is fighting for his life in the hospital following a shooting in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 9:29 p.m. officers responded to a neighborhood near Coal and Cedar just east of I-25 on Thursday after receiving a call regarding shots being heard in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot.

The man was rushed where he was last known to be in critical condition. It is unclear how he was shot or if police are looking for any suspects.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.