Man in connection with downtown brawl racks up child endangerment charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who police say was at the center of a massive downtown brawl last summer, finds himself in trouble again. This time, it involves his kids.

First, it was a fight in downtown Albuquerque last August. Then, he was charged for threatening a security guard at a Circle K near Central and Wyoming. Now, court records show Jewed Oliver has been slapped with child endangerment charges.

Court documents say his three and four-year-old were found alone at Mesa Verde Park near Central and Wyoming, back in July. Police believed they had wandered from Oliver’s nearby home.

“He’s an unfit father. He couldn’t take care of them,” says Bradly Green, uncle to Oliver’s children.

Green says Oliver’s violent behavior towards women and neglect towards his kids is nothing new and believes something needs to change. “I really think he needs help. He needs to go and he needs to spend some time in jail,” he says.

According to the criminal complaint, Oliver told police he left his young children with his eight-year-old while he left to pick someone up. When officers told him the child wasn’t fit to watch his other kids, Oliver started to cry and curl up in a ball.

A woman close to the family, but wanted to stay anonymous in fear of retaliation, tells KRQE News 13 Oliver’s reaction was just an act. “He didn’t care. He did that on purpose 100%. I know. Because if he cared, he would’ve never left the children with an 8-year-old,” she says.

The family says the kids are currently in CYFD custody, hoping Oliver isn’t able to get them back anytime soon. “He definitely does not need those kids back and if they place those kids back in his care, those kids are going to be another one of those children in Albuquerque that is dead,” says the woman.

Oliver has pled not guilty for the charges relating to his children. He has a bench trial set in this case set for next month.

Oliver still has not been officially charged in the downtown brawl. We asked Albuquerque Police why, but did not get a response.