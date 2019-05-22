Man in 2017 machete-wielding battery case faces new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - He was given a break in court, now an Albuquerque man with a history of getting into trouble is back behind bars.

Last week, Steven Leewright pleaded guilty to harassing and attacking a Taco Bell employee in January. As part of the agreement, he was given supervised probation.

Monday, Leewright was arrested on new aggravated battery charges. He has been in trouble in the past for swinging a machete outside a Smith's. Leewright is also accused of chasing people with a knife.