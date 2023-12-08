ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The man accused of impersonating a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a dating app and carrying a gun onto a school campus was sentenced Friday. Rico Duke will be getting out of jail. The prosecution was asking for the maximum jail time while Dukes’s attorney and probation and parole said he should get probation.

The prosecution pointed out that while Rico Dukes had not been convicted of a felony before this case, he as been convicted of a misdemeanor in federal court and had no problem lying to police. India Trummer says he took advantage of women and the law.

Dukes was arrested in April for impersonating a deputy on Tinder. He was then re-arrested after visiting his former high school Volcano Vista dressed as a deputy with a gun. Investigators found photos on social media where Dukes had pictures of him in uniform posting about him being a deputy.

Duke’s attorney, Samuel Ashman says he has already served more than seven months and that is enough for the crimes he pleaded to.

Judge Bruce Fox took all the evidence and the probation and parole report into consideration before making his ruling. Dukes was then given a deferred sentence and will serve no more jail time. Judge Fox did have a stern warning for Rico Dukes. “Really you have to be careful moving forward,” said Fox. “Absolutely no more use of badges, uniforms nothing do you understand?”

The two-and-a-half-year possible sentence was turned into probation that will run that length of time. He will be under the High Risk Probation Department and on an ankle monitor for a year. If Rico Dukes was sentenced to the maximum prison time he would have been in jail for 11 more months because of the time he has already served behind bars.