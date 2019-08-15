Man honored for helping save a life after taking AFR safety course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He took a two-hour training course with Albuquerque Fire Rescue. Little did he know, just two months later, the skills he learned would help save a life.

Wednesday afternoon, Albuquerque firefighters and their families gathered at Sid Cutter Pavillon to honor firefighters who have been promoted and to recognize others for their service in the community. Standing among them was Scott Andrus, but he’s no firefighter.

“I was not looking for recognition,” Andrus said. He’s just a man who decided to take a crash course offered by AFR called “Lifesaver Training” that anyone can take.

“Basically it’s lifesaving skills that everyone should know,” AFR Capt. Stephany Perea said. Instructors teach hands-on CPR, how to dress wounds and even how to apply a tourniquet.

“Anybody in the public should know it. Because you never know,” Andrus said. Andres never knew he’d end up using those skills he learned in April, just two months later when he was driving along I-25 near Santa Fe.

“A motorcycle rider was rear-ended and it launched him forward and the bike fell on his leg,” Andrus said. “And it had skinned his leg from the knee down.”

He says the man on the bike was conscious and breathing, but in bad shape. “I knew he was bleeding pretty profusely from his leg and it had to stop,” Andrus said.

He applied a tourniquet and stayed with him until paramedics arrived. “Had this citizen not been there, that individual would not be with us,” Capt. Perea said.

“I took the training hoping I’d never need it, but it turns out I needed it and [was] able to implement the training so…” Andrus said.

Andrus says he’s still in touch with the motorcyclist. The two plan to get their families together soon.