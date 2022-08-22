ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a man waiting at the bus stop died on scene. They say Sandoval took the license plate off the vehicle and left. Officials say Sandoval later returned with his parents. According to a criminal complaint Sandoval performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He is now facing charges of vehicular homicide with a DWI enhancement. They say a breath test showed there was alcohol in his system, but officers requested a warrant for a blood draw. There is no information on if he was over the legal limit.