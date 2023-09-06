ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Martinez, a man with a history of driving while under the influence, will be staying behind bars until his trial for hitting two pedestrians. Martinez is accused of driving under the influence when he struck two pedestrians near Central and Alvarado in Albuquerque.

According to court documents, Martinez was driving a silver Pontiac when he swerved hitting a man and woman badly injuring them both. Police say Martinez fled the scene, but was found shortly after with drug paraphernalia in his car and pain killers he did not have a prescription for.

Wednesday, a judge granted the state’s request to hold Martinez behind bars until his trial.