ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after finding a man dead in a park.

Officers were called to Wilson Park near Kathryn and San Pedro in southeast Albuquerque late Monday night. When officers arrived they found a man shot in the head.

Police have not identified the man and no arrests have been made. The area surrounding the park has been closed while police search for clues.