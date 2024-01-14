ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County man will be sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of shooting and killing another man while on GPS monitoring for another crime.

A jury convicted Devin Munford for killing 22-year-old Devon Heyborne over a drug dispute in 2021.

At the time of the murder, then-18-year-old Munford was released from jail on a GPS monitor for firing shots out of a car in 2020.

He was also found guilty of, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and criminal damage to property.

Munford faces up to life plus 25 years in prison.