ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County man will be sentenced on Tuesday after he was found guilty of shooting and killing another man while on GPS monitoring for another crime.
A jury convicted Devin Munford for killing 22-year-old Devon Heyborne over a drug dispute in 2021.
At the time of the murder, then-18-year-old Munford was released from jail on a GPS monitor for firing shots out of a car in 2020.
He was also found guilty of, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and criminal damage to property.
Munford faces up to life plus 25 years in prison.