Man finds his condo listed for rent on Craigslist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Imagine people coming to your door looking to rent your place. The problem — you live there and it’s not for rent. An Albuquerque man said that’s what happened, and then he found out a scammer has listed his condo for rent on Craigslist.

Curtis Bayer is fed up and looking for the person responsible for putting his more than 1,000-square foot Nob Hill condo up for rent on Craigslist.

“I hear a knock at the door and I get up and it’s this guy wanting to know if our place is for rent. I’m like no it’s not and he proceeds to show me pictures on Craigslist of our house and it was lifted from our real estate listing all the pictures, all the verbiage, everything, that it was a sublet,” said Bayer.

The ad appeared on Craigslist about a week ago. It was listed well below the market value at under a thousand a month to reel victims in, along with an $800 security deposit.

Bayer says he’s reached out to Craigslist numerous times to take it down with little response.

“Three times now I’ve contacted Craigslist to have the ads taken down and I flagged it. When you flag it, it goes away for a couple hours but it pops back up. In other words, Craigslist hasn’t done a darn thing on it,” said Bayer.

The retired police officer from California says he’s seen stories about scams like these turn dangerous.

People come to his door after they can’t get ahold of the scammer who posted the ad. He feels sorry for them knowing they’re almost been taken advantage of.

Rental fraud has become a problem across the county. A new survey from ApartmentsList.com found more than 5 million people have lost money to scammers.