Man finds Blake’s Lotaburger shirt for sale in Tokyo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blake’s Lotaburger is going…international? A man found a Blake’s t-shirt for sale in a store halfway around the world.

The man, Caleb, who goes by @mira_ballin on Twitter, found the shirt for sale in Tokyo, Japan and had to post the hard-to-believe find on the social media site. A senior analyst for Blake’s Lotaburger says despite it being found so far away, they’re not surprised.

“Honestly, no surprise,” said Steven Rule. “Since New Mexico is the chile capital of the world, you just expect that Blake’s is not too far behind.”

The tweet, showing a photo of the shirt, says, “Went shopping in Tokyo today. @REALBlakesLota get your check.” Caleb says the shirt is in a boutique-style shop called Beauty and Youth and retails for 6,000 Japanese Yen, which is around $55 in the U.S.

Blake’s says it’s not the first time they’ve heard the brand make its way around the world.

“We’ve gotten a few reports where people have said, ‘hey, we found the Blake’s Lotaburger man here across seas’ or ‘we’ve been on vacation in Europe’ or wherever and they go, ‘hey, we’ve seen Blake’s Lotaburger,'” said Rule. “Honestly, it just makes us so happy because when you see Blake, when you see the Blake’s man, honestly, he just symbolizes New Mexico, green chiles, and delicious food.”

As for how the shirt made it there, Blake’s says their online web store is open to anyone.

“A lot of the merchandise, a lot of the swag, is all found at Lotaburger.com,” said Rule. “So we have so many Lotaburger lovers, so many people across New Mexico that just visit the site, will buy a shirt, and you never know where it’s going to end up.”

“To find it in a boutique, it’s kind of, I don’t know, it’s kind of special because I think people really come to understand that Blake and Blake’s Lotaburger and the Blake’s man mean so much to so many people,” Rule continued. “To see him being sold in a boutique, that’s pretty cool.”

The local chain says they’re happy to see the brand pop up around the world. They hope when people see it, they’ll think of New Mexico and, of course, green chile.