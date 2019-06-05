Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a victim was fatally shot near University and the I-25 Frontage Road.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 on University Blvd where they discovered a male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers performed aid to the victim while waiting for medical personnel to arrive.
The victim died of his injuries at a hospital. Investigators have yet to reveal the man's identity.
No other information is available at this time KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
