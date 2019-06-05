Albuquerque-Metro

Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:58 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:35 AM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a victim was fatally shot near University and the I-25 Frontage Road.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 on University Blvd where they discovered a male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers performed aid to the victim while waiting for medical personnel to arrive. 

The victim died of his injuries at a hospital. Investigators have yet to reveal the man's identity.

No other information is available at this time KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available. 

