ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s facing a trial, charged in a fatal road rage shooting. Now that suspect, Jarod McKenzie has a new job working for city government with the City of Albuquerque.

McKenzie was arrested after the shooting last June and even admitted to police he pulled the trigger. He’s been under house arrest since then but asked a judge to change his conditions of release so he can work for the city. After being arrested in June 2022, the now 21-year-old is facing a voluntary manslaughter charge after the Albuquerque Police Department said he admitted to shooting and killing Joshua Romero in Albuquerque’s south valley.

According to court documents, witnesses say Mckenzie started a fight that ended in gunfire. There is clearly, at least a clear allegation of him being a danger to this community based on the allegations alone,” said State Prosecutor Anthony Apodaca.

McKenzie has since been on house arrest for a year, but Friday morning, his attorney asked to change that and let him work for the city. Since McKenzie’s arrest, attorneys say he’s dealt with money problems. “Mr. McKenzie has not worked for slightly over one year, which has caused him obvious financial hardship for anyone who is not working for a long period of time,” said McKenzie’s Attorney Todd Bullion.

Bullion said McKenzie has been offered a job with the city after attending a treatment event. It’s unclear though which city department he’ll be working for. “The city has a work program specifically for people who are on CCP or dealing with any sort of incarceration or probation supervision,” said Bernalillo County Second Judicial Court Judge David Murphy.

Prosecutors objected to the change. “If we are going to grant something like this after the court already essentially put him on house arrest then we should have regular status conferences at least every month or so to make sure that those conditions are not being violated,” Apodaca said. Ultimately prosecutors deferred the decision to the judge, who approved McKenzie’s request.

KRQE reached out to several different Albuquerque city officials and McKenzie’s attorney to ask more about the job he has with the city but did not hear back. Under McKenzie’s updated conditions of release, he still won’t be able to drive and will only be allowed to leave home for work.