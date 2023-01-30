ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathan Sanchez is accused of leading police on a chase and crashing into a main water line at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. Court documents say Sanchez took off when officer tried pulling him over, driving the wrong way on Lead heading towards I-25, when he crashed into the main water line for the hospital.

Sanchez allegedly kept driving and eventually crashed in to another car at Maple and Coal before being taken into custody. According to court documents, the officer smelled alcohol on Sanchez, who denied drinking but admitted to smoking cannabis. Sanchez also told police he fled because he had an active felony warrant. Documents say open alcohol containers and a bag of suspected meth were also found in the vehicle.

Sanchez is facing charges including aggravated fleeing, criminal damage to property, DWI and others. Presbyterian staff told police damage to the water line is estimated to be around $10,000.