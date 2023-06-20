ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andres Gonzales-Gaytan is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon for raping a 9-year-old girl. Gonzales-Gayton faces up to 99 years in prison.

The district attorney says 30-year-old Gonzales-Gaytan raped the young girl in 2018 and left her with a sexually transmitted disease. They say he also threatened the girl so she didn’t tell anyone. Gonzales-Gaytan has been convicted of two counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, two counts of attempted criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13, two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor child under 13, and bribery.