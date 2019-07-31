Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for raping Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial child rapist is going back to prison. Edward Cebada, 28, will serve 16 years for raping a 16-year-old girl in Albuquerque while on parole for other sex-related crimes.

Wednesday was an emotional day in court, as the mother of the victim shared the turmoil Cebada has put her family through.

“This has affected our whole family,” the mother said. “I am sure it has with others in the past. Please do not let this man hurt anyone else. I am asking you to sentence him to the maximum.”

Edward Cebada hung his head and remained silent as the mother of his victim addressed him. “What you did broke our hearts,” the mother said. “It broke our sense of security, and it stole a sense of innocence away from our daughter. At some point, this has to stop.”

Cebada was convicted last month of raping a 16-year-old girl in a car at the Cottonwood Mall in April 2018. It started with flirting and the exchange of phone numbers, but prosecutors said Cebada took advantage of her.

“It did not matter what the victim said,” prosecutor Peter Valencia said.

“It did not matter what the victim did. He did not stop until as the victim described it, until he finished.”

The crime happened while Cebeda was on parole for other sex-related crimes. He was convicted of molesting a girl in Rio Rancho, raping a 13-year-old and 14-year-old in Albuquerque, and soliciting girls online.

Despite this, Cebada argues he is not the predator prosecutors claim he is.

“They can tell you that my past crimes made me a monster, but they do not tell you that my victim used to come visit me in prison,” Cebada said. “They do not tell you that I am close friends with one of them.”

Judge Jacqueline Flores was not amused.

“I am a little concerned when I hear you say people you have victimized continue to want to have contact with you, and I think part of it is you present in a charming way and that can be very enticing to young females,” Flores said. “You are not a teenager. Just because they crave the kind of attention you give them, it does not mean they are available to you as prey, and I think that is what is happening here.”

She also responded to Cebada’s claim that he thought this latest victim was of age. “She had braces for God’s sake,” Judge Flores said. “You had to have known she was still a kid.”

Cebada did eventually apologize to the victim. “It is not your fault at all, and I wanted to say I am sorry,” Cebada said.

Her mother had the final word. “I am praying for him,” she said. “I tell the Lord every night, ‘I know you are supposed to pray for your enemies, but I do not know how. I am putting it up to you.”

A jury convicted Cebada on two charges in this latest case, which would have possibly given him a 20-year sentence. However, Flores vacated one of those charges citing double jeopardy, leaving 16 years as the maximum for the count of criminal sexual penetration.

Cebada was sent back to prison after his arrest in this case for violating his parole. The judge said his new sentence will start after his old one is complete.