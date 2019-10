ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man is scheduled to be sentenced for the brutal murder of his grandmother.

Drake Bickett and his mother Alissa Bickett both plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert last year. Gandert was in the process of evicting the Bicketts and their friend Annie Rael.

Drake Bickett faces 30-years behind bars. Alissa Bickett has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Rael was sentenced to 12-years.