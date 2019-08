SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Santa Fe man could face up to a year behind bars and $1,000 in fines for keeping an alligator as a pet.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the 7-foot creature was discovered after someone filed a report with Game and Fish, saying they were concerned with the animal’s living conditions. The department has transferred it to the BioPark in Albuquerque.

Game and Fish reminds people it’s illegal to keep an alligator as a pet in New Mexico.