ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Noah Martin was reportedly in the car with one of the suspects charged with murdering a child outside the Isotopes game. Now, he is facing federal charges.

According to authorities, Noah Martin was in the vehicle with Jose Romero.

Prosecutors alleged, on September 6, Romero was behind the wheel when Froylan Villegas was shot and killed in, what police believe was, a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives later pulled over a vehicle with Romero inside.

Police claimed Martin was in the vehicle as well and had a gun. He now faces federal charges for that gun.